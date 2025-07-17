GEORGE TOWN, July 17 — Construction works on the Mutiara Line LRT project here are set to begin following the issuance of a notice to commence work.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the notice was issued on July 15 by MRT Corporation (MRTC) to the main civil contractor, SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd.

“With this, the construction process will begin as planned, including utility relocation, road widening, piling works, and site establishment at all locations along the Mutiara Line alignment that have obtained approval from the relevant authorities,” he said in a statement today.

He said the state is now awaiting the tender results for the appointment of a turnkey contractor for the CMC2 package, which covers the stretch from Macallum to Penang Sentral, as well as the rail systems package for the Mutiara Line.

Chow added that there have been several key developments in the project, including the groundbreaking ceremony, the appointment of SRS as the main civil contractor for the CMC1 package in January, and the issuance of the Notice to Proceed to SRS.

“The state will be announcing the setting up of a strategic communication platform and feedback channel for all ongoing and upcoming mega projects to allow the public to access information and for further engagement,” he said.

He called on all parties, especially the public, to give their full cooperation throughout the implementation of the project, which is expected to be completed by 2031.