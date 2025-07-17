KOTA BHARU, July 17 — More than 100 illegal bases detected still exist along the Kelantan-Thailand border despite intensified enforcement and the closure of illegal routes since December last year, raising concerns over the effectiveness of the country’s border security.

General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the illegal bases are located in the districts of Tumpat, Pasir Mas and Tanah Merah, which serve as key routes for unauthorised cross-border activities.

“The terrain and the proximity of these illegal bases to public settlements make continuous monitoring challenging,” he told Bernama recently.

He said that between Jan 1 and July 14 this year, 71 individuals were arrested for illegally crossing the border via Sungai Golok. The group comprised 54 men and 17 women from Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan and Myanmar.

All arrests were made under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, involving 42 Malaysians, 26 Thais, two Pakistanis and one Myanmar national.

Nik Ros Azhan said most of the arrests took place along the banks of Sungai Golok, which was previously the main route for residents on both sides of the border.

“Although the closure order was issued some time ago, there are still individuals who try to take advantage of these illegal routes without considering the security and legal risks,” he said.

He added that some of those detained claimed they only intended to cross briefly to shop, visit relatives, or for leisure, while others were seeking employment in informal sectors such as construction, plantations, and restaurants.

In addition, some arrests were related to the smuggling of subsidised goods.

Since Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat ordered the closure of illegal jetties and bases in December 2024, residents with relatives across the border have been forced to use the official route through the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complex - even for minor matter

The move has also impacted boat operators along Sungai Golok, who now face a lack of customers as people are no longer willing to cross the border freely.

Nik Ros Azhan emphasised that the GOF, together with other security agencies, will continue to strengthen border control to safeguard the country’s sovereignty.

“Anyone wishing to enter the neighbouring country must use legal routes and comply with the established immigration laws,” he said.

On July 5, Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan reiterated the need for stronger border enforcement through increased manpower, enhanced security assets, and integrated cooperation among all relevant agencies.

He added that the presence of numerous illegal routes along the Kelantan-Thailand border remains a serious national security concern. — Bernama pic