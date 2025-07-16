BUTTERWORTH, July 16 — Penang does not restrict religious speakers from delivering lectures as long as they comply with state religious guidelines and laws, said Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

He said Penang is among the easiest states to obtain religious credentials (tauliah), granting exemptions from rigorous tests or interviews for experienced speakers.

“Speakers who follow the Penang Islamic Religious Administration Enactment 2004 face no issues, including in the recent case of a preacher reportedly barred from Masjid Semilang,” he said at the 2025 MAINPP Zakat Fitrah Amil Awards (MAFIT) ceremony in Seberang Jaya today.

Mohamad added that the Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) also amended its credentialing policy last year to simplify approval for qualified individuals.

“For occasional speakers, mosque or surau committees must seek special permission from the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP),” he said. — Bernama