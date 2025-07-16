PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has appointed four companies to implement Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre (PPKM) services with a specific function for the Change of Ownership Inspection (MV15) for private vehicles.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the appointment of the four companies to implement the MV15 inspection is one of MOT's efforts to increase the supply of vehicle ownership inspection services in the market.

He said the initiative would also make it easier for the public to obtain vehicle ownership inspection services without having to crowd at the existing PPKM which also conducts periodic inspections of heavy vehicles.

“Previously, any vehicle owner who wants to sell car, or buy a used car, must send the vehicle for verification before the transfer of ownership is allowed.

“Now they only have one option, which is to go to the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), so by opening a new market, it will further facilitate the process of transferring vehicle ownership because the public can go to any company premises that offers this service,” he said in a press conference here today.

According to Loke, the appointment of the four companies was made in accordance with the decision of the Cabinet Meeting on March 17, 2023 which had agreed to open motor vehicle inspection services required under the Road Transport Act 1987 [Act 333] to other qualified companies.

The four companies appointed are Carro Technology Sdn Bhd; Carsome Academy Sdn Bhd; Wawasan Bintang Sdn Bhd; and Beriman Gold Sdn Bhd.

Loke said all the companies were given 12 months to make preparations based on the conditions set out in the Guidelines for Granting PPKM Licences MV15.

“During this period, JPJ will carry out continuous monitoring and the Operating Licence will only be granted after the company concerned meets all regulatory requirements and equipment requirements and is ready to commence operations,” he said.

Among the main conditions are the company’s strong capabilities with a minimum paid-up capital of RM1 million, Sdn Bhd status and local ownership; and submit a location proposal for consideration subject to approval by MOT or Road Transport Department (JPJ).

In addition, the company also needs to provide infrastructure that includes the development of premises, the acquisition of inspection equipment, integration with the MySikap system and the requirements to obtain approval from relevant authorities; and ensure that Motor Vehicle Inspectors receive competency accreditation by JPJ before they can commence work.

“Since some of the companies offered also carry out other activities such as buying and selling used vehicles, the company is required to provide an inspection room or lane as well as special staff for the purpose of operating PPKM MV15 is subject to the ISO/IEC 17020:2012 Conformity Assessment Requirements for the Operation of Various Types of Bodies Performing Inspection standard,” he said.

Loke said the opening of more PPKMs is aimed at increasing healthy competition and ensuring better quality vehicle inspections for the safety of road users.

“The expansion of PPKMs is also in line with the current Vehicle Inspection Service policy, where the government has shifted from a single-player concession system to a multi-player licensing system,” he said.

Loke meanwhile said that in the future, the ministry will see if there is a need to make it mandatory for motorcycles to be inspected before ownership changes are allowed.

“Right now, we do not make it mandatory for motorcycles to be inspected before ownership changes, but after we have these better facilities, we will also see if there is a need for motorcycles to also need to be verified before the ownership change is implemented,” he said. — Bernama