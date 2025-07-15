KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Twelve founding members were appointed today to spearhead the newly established Malaysian Media Council (MMC), marking another step in the self-regulation of the country's media industry.

The appointments follow the enforcement of the Malaysian Media Council Act 2025 on June 14, which paved the way for the establishment.

“The formation of this council reflects the government’s commitment under the Malaysia Madani agenda to uphold press freedom, while ensuring access to accurate, ethical, and fair information for all Malaysians,” the Communications Ministry said in a statement.

At a ceremony in Putrajaya today, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil presented letters of appointment to six of the 12 founding board members.

The council will serve as a platform for industry-led checks and balances and is tasked with establishing ethical standards and encouraging responsible journalism practices.

Under the Act, its functions include setting a code of conduct for journalists, upholding media freedom, regulating professional ethics, engaging with the public and government, and recommending media law reforms.

Board members were selected based on their experience and contributions in journalism, media, academia, and communications.

The 12 founding members appointed are:

1. Wong Yang Yong (The Borneo Post & Utusan Borneo)

2. Datuk Sardathisa G.M. James (Daily Express Sabah)

3. Premesh Chandran (Malaysiakini)

4. Ashwad Ismail (Astro Awani)

5. Teh Athira Mohamed Yusof (National Union of Journalists Malaysia)

6. Ronnie Teo Teck Wei (Kuching Division Journalists Association)

7. Mohd Radzi Abdul Razak (Gerakan Media Merdeka – Geramm)

8. Muthameez Manan (Tamil Media Association)

9. Mohd Azmyl Md Yusof (Sunway University)

10. Gayathry Venkiteswaran (University of Nottingham Malaysia)

11. Celine Lim Kooi Hua (Save Rivers)

12. Terence Ooi Guan Tseng (Wiki Impact)

The ministry stated that the council is expected to support a more responsible and ethical media landscape, aligned with the principles of parliamentary democracy.