KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has rebranded its Integrated Ticketing System (KITS) as the KITS Style SuperApp in an effort to establish a more efficient, safe, sustainable and competitive transport system that helps improve the people’s quality of life.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the rebranding was more than just a ticketing platform, as the KITS Style SuperApp also served as a Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) application that integrated daily mobility and lifestyle within a modern, interactive and fully digital ecosystem.

“KITS Style offers a variety of services, such as purchasing ETS, KTM Komuter and Shuttle Tebrau tickets, booking flights and hotels, paying utility bills, renewing vehicle insurance, transferring money, shopping online and planning trips via the KITS AI Journey Planner,” he said in his speech at the launch of the KITS Style application here last night.

KITS is an online ticketing system introduced on August 17, 2020.

Loke said the KITS Style application was developed through a strategic collaboration between KTMB and ManagePay Systems Berhad (MPay) as a dynamic digital platform.

“This application was developed through a smart partnership, without KTMB incurring any costs or requiring government allocations.

“This is a good example of a government agency leveraging strategic collaboration with the private sector to implement complex digital projects that bring huge benefits to the people,” he said.

Loke also said KTMB, in collaboration with Mastercard and ManagePay Systems Berhad (MPay), was preparing to launch the KITS Style Mastercard Prepaid Card, the first open-loop transit prepaid card in Malaysia and Asean issued by a rail operator.

“The virtual version of this card is already available via the KITS Style application, while the physical card will be introduced in September. With this, the public will not only be able to access public transport within the country but also across Asean more conveniently and securely,” he said. — Bernama