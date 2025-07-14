KOTA KINABALU, July 14 — The federal government, through the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra), has allocated RM8.79 billion until June 2025 to implement 86 development projects in Sabah.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, stated that the total allocation will be disbursed under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“Sabah has received a fairly large allocation from the federal government ... it is our commitment to resolve two key issues in Sabah: water and energy.

“Because without energy and water, there can be no economic growth in Sabah,” he said when speaking at the Petra Engagement Session with Sabah Media in 2025 here last night.

He said the Madani government is always striving to ensure that Sabah continues to prosper together as a big Malaysian family. Therefore, Sabah’s progress is not only the responsibility of this state, but of the entire nation.

“With strong federal-state relations, we can build a more prosperous, just as well as sustainable state and country, with the support of a free and trustworthy media and a united people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah also said the engagement session was intended as a platform for the media to better understand the role of Petra and agencies under its auspices.

“We organised this session to foster closer ties and strengthen the relationship between the media and Petra’s top management,” he added. — Bernama