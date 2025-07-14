ALOR SETAR, July 14 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) is looking for the next-of-kin of a baby boy who was found in a suitcase in front of a house near Sri Kembangan, Serdang, Selangor, about six years ago.

An officer at the Kota Setar Social Welfare Office, Natroh Ahmad, said the baby, named Mohd Naim Nizar, was found in the suitcase only wrapped in a piece of worn-out cloth with the umbilical cord still intact on February 23, 2019.

She said the baby was initially cared for by a married couple in Sungai Petani, who then handed the boy over to another married couple living in Kampung Selarong Lalang Kanan (in Alor Setar) in March 2020.

She said the department is looking for the child’s next of kin or relatives to facilitate the process of registering his birth to obtaining the birth certificate, which is required for his school registration.

“They are required to contact the Kota Setar District Social Welfare Office immediately at 04-7202370,” she told Bernama today. — Bernama