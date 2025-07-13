NIBONG TEBAL, July 13 — The 2025 National Unity Week (SMP) celebration, set to take place over four days starting next Thursday at Batu Kawan Stadium here, promises a variety of exciting and interactive activities for visitors.

Penang National Unity and Integration Department director Rozai Zahar Nedi said among the main attractions will be traffic summons discounts of between 30 and 50 percent offered by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

He said this third edition, following previous ones in Kuching (2023) and Johor (2024), will feature the Rumah Kami exhibition, showcasing 24 ethnic groups from across the country, including the Siamese, Chetti, Kerinci, Melayu Brunei, Baba Nyonya, Kedayan and Bisaya.

“Visitors will be able to step inside these traditional houses and experience their culture, food, weddings and attire firsthand.

“There will also be live cooking demonstrations, giving visitors a chance to sample their unique cuisines throughout the four-day event,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview at the Seberang Perai Selatan Unity Complex.

“It’s more than just displaying the architecture of each ethnic group, we’re filling these houses with traditional attire, cultural performances, dances and music specially curated for visitors,” he said.

Rozai Zahar said SMP 2025 will also feature exhibitions by 43 government departments and agencies, entrepreneur showcases under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, displays and product sales by Progressive Rukun Tetangga Areas, a book fair, foodunites and food trucks, e-sports and traditional games, as well as performances by popular artists.

For security and defence enthusiasts, he said there will be a display of assets by the Malaysian Armed Forces, PDRM, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Civil Defence Force.

The highlight of the event will be the official launch by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 10.30 am on July 19, where he is expected to join visitors at the foodunites area, which will offer over 130 traditional dishes at affordable prices.

With a target of 200,000 visitors, Rozai Zahar said this year’s northern zone edition of SMP is themed “Perpaduan Dalam Kepelbagaian Bagi Memupuk Keharmonian Masyarakat Melalui Detik-Detik Perpaduan” (Unity in Diversity: Fostering Social Harmony Through Shared Moments of Unity).

Rozai Zahar said the objective of SMP is to raise public awareness on the importance of preserving national unity and integration as the foundation for a harmonious, prosperous and stable nation.He added that the event aims to ignite patriotic spirit and love for the country, while fostering a society where unity is reflected in daily interactions, guided by mutual respect, cooperation, and tolerance, ultimately encouraging greater community engagement.

He said free Rapid Penang bus services will run between Sungai Nibong, Seberang Jaya, and Batu Kawan Stadium, while AirAsia Ride will offer discounted fares to the venue.

With just three days to go, Rozai Zahar said preparations are 80 percent complete and now in the final phase, with teams working to ensure all plans proceed smoothly.

“SMP isn’t just a programme by the Ministry of National Unity, it also involves other ministries, such as the Ministry of Education. This is not merely a festival, but an informative platform designed to directly engage and educate the public,” he emphasised. — Bernama