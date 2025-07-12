KUALA TERENGGANU, July 12 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the people of the state not to be influenced by baseless claims that the federal government is not doing any development for their welfare.

He said in fact, a total of 445 programmes and projects with an allocation of RM1.836 billion have been approved in Terengganu under the Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) Development Programmes/Projects of the 12th Malaysia Plan (MP12).

He said this was an increase of RM239 million compared to last year, thus refuting claims by some quarters that no development was being done for the state.

“..this is I announcing projects that are underway or have started to proceed. Sometimes it is slow (because we have to take into account) the issue of land acquisition, impact studies and suitability, but the approved (project) is RM1.836 billion.

“So if there are people giving talks in any village, claiming no projects, please explain the approved allocation of RM1.836 billion,” he said when speaking at the Closing Ceremony of the Terengganu Madani Rakyat (PMR) 2025 Programme at the Pasar Kedai Payang compound, here today.

The Finance Minister said that among the important development projects currently underway for the people of Terengganu is the initiative to expand broadband internet coverage in districts such as Hulu Terengganu and Besut which will benefit more than 15,000 households.

In addition, RM300 million has been allocated to upgrade the existing water distribution system which will increase piped water supply to 98 per cent by the end of this year.

“Then, RM2.243 billion has been allocated specifically for flood mitigation projects and estuary conservation and coastal erosion in Terengganu.

“I also discussed with the Menteri Besar that we (the federal and state governments) must find new technologies to prevent this erosion from continuing to occur so that preventive measures can be expedited,” he said.

He said that all these are evidence of the commitment that the federal government also prioritises the people in this state regardless of the excessive accusations that do not benefit and result in continued tension between the state and federal governments.

“In this country, if there is cooperation and focus on important matters for the country, we will be safe but if we are still hanging around with negative campaigns, it will not help. For example, the accusation that we do not want to help the Malays or that the Islamic economy is currently challenged.

“...but this is a programme, why did I choose Terengganu (as one of the locations for the event). Terengganu has more than 90 per cent Malays, but I didn’t choose it because it’s Malay alone, but because the state has recorded progress and excellence in education and other fields.

“So I hope we can listen but evaluate it well and don’t make it an issue that doesn’t benefit us,” he said.

During the event, Anwar also witnessed the handover of a replica cheque for the allocation for road and slope maintenance on Terengganu’s federal roads totalling RM158.6 million from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Works.

The three-day Terengganu PMR, which ends today, has become a strategic platform to unite the federal government, state governments, ministries, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) in delivering information, opportunities and services directly to the people. — Bernama