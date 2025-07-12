KUALA TERENGGANU, July 12 — Terengganu has been chosen to be the first state to implement the Madani Tuition programme with an allocation of RM5.27 million, which will benefit 9,408 students, involving the assistance of 614 school teachers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Terengganu was chosen due to the excellent achievements shown by students in the state in public examination results.

“I appreciate and see Terengganu recording excellent results and I am also proud as a father and grandfather. (Therefore) I would like to announce specifically (Madani Tuition) for Terengganu first as a start as assistance to school students.

“This assistance (is carried out) with the cooperation of teaching assistance from school teachers...this is the first programme in Malaysia,” he said when officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Terengganu People’s Madani (PMR) Programme 2025 at Pasar Kedai Payang, here today.

The ceremony was also attended by Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi and Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Anwar said the implementation of the Madani tuition programme under the poverty eradication initiative in Terengganu was in addition to the RM100 assistance channelled for the purchase of books and reading materials for students and teachers.

The implementation of the programme, he said, would be supervised by the minister and secretary-general of the ministry involved, in addition to plans to expand its implementation to Kelantan after this.

In addition, Anwar also announced that the government had approved the construction of a new matriculation college in Marang in addition to the acquisition of land for the Kuala Terengganu Polytechnic campus.

At the same ceremony, a total of 10 excellent Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2024 students also received Madani (PERMAI) devices.

Meanwhile, Anwar said a total of RM30 million had been allocated to Terengganu through the SejaTi Madani Programme, which is an initiative of the Unity Government to boost community economic activities.

“Each village is given funds and the village chooses what (community economic activities) it wants to do and meets to decide what is necessary (for that activity).

“I went to a village in Parit Buntar, Perak, I saw them buying drones... they bought two drones and then rented them out to spray fertilizer. Now every month the net profit is RM30,000... if we empower the villagers and manage it well, sometimes the project is better than other projects,” he said.

SejaTi Madani focuses on five main sectors, namely agriculture and food, tailoring and handicrafts, herbs and health, tourism and hospitality as well as green activities and recycling.

Terengganu PMR 2025 recorded an unexpected response when the total number of visitors as of 12 noon today reached 82,182 people, exceeding the initial target of 25,000 visitors for the three-day programme.

Themed “Pembangunan Madani Rakyat Sejahtera, PMR 2025 is organised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) in strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Implementation Coordination Unit, Prime Minister’s Department (ICU JPM). — Bernama