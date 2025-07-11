KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Close to 50 Kampung Sungai Baru residents marched from Masjid Jamek to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) office today in protest of what they claim to be the “forced and unconstitutional” takeover of their residential land.

The march began in the blazing hot sun around 2.30pm, after Friday congregational prayers at the nearby Masjid Jamek.

Several political leaders were spotted among the crowd, among them were Federal Territories PAS commissioner Azhar Yahya, former Perak PAS chief Razman Zakaria and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia president Datuk Ibrahim Ali.

Prominent lawyers and human rights advocates N. Surendran and Latheefa Koya were also seen during the rally. A list of 10 demands from the residents, written into a memorandum, was submitted by Kampung Sungai Baru Residents’ Rights’ Committee chairman Zainab Alias to Suhakam secretary Altaf Deviyati.

Residents want the government to stop the alleged forceful land takeover, eviction and demolition works at Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Through the memorandum, the residents are seeking the federal government’s intervention to stop the alleged forceful land takeover, eviction and demolition works at Kampung Sungai Baru.

They are also urging the government to repeal Section 3(1)(c) of the Land Acquisition Act 1960 and to review the proposed Urban Renewal Bill, which they say enables developers to take over lands without obtaining consent from residents.

The Urban Renewal Bill is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat sitting later this month.

The residents also called on Suhakam to launch an inquiry into the matter, alleging that the developers forcibly took over 72 flat units and 37 terrace houses through the Land Acquisition Act 1960 in 2021.

“Some residents have left their homes due to strong intimidation and pressure from developers and the contractors that are carrying out demolition works — without respecting the rights of residents who are still waiting for their cases to be heard in court.

“The gazettement and takeover done during the Covid-19 lockdown period also made it difficult for residents to seek legal advice and aid,” the memorandum read.

Kampung Sungai Baru Residents’ Rights’ Committee chairman Zainab Alias (left) hands over a list of demands to Suhakam secretary Altaf Deviyati (right) on July 11, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment plan was first proposed some 40 years ago, aiming to turn it into a mixed-use area featuring commercial, financial, service, cultural centers, and upscale residential properties.

In December 2024, Federal Territories Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa was reported to have assured the residents that the joint venture offer between the landowners and the developer was based on mutually agreed negotiations without any coercion or pressure.

She also acknowledged that the compensation offer for the land acquisition was decided in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act 1960 and other regulations relating to current market value.

The compensation package reportedly included replacement units, moving costs, ex-gratia payments for home renovations and temporary rental allowances.