KOTA KINABALU, July 11 — The federal government has allocated RM50 million this year to help maintain and upgrade non-Islamic places of worship (RIBI) nationwide, as part of efforts to support religious harmony and improve worship facilities.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the initiative, introduced under the 2025 Budget, aims to ensure that temples, churches and similar sites remain well-maintained and comfortable for worshippers.

Speaking at a grant presentation ceremony at the Basel Christian Church of Malaysia in Petagas, Nga said that as of July 7, RM2.7 million had been approved for 15 RIBI organisations in Sabah, with several other applications still under review.

“I understand that several applications are still being processed and I hope more will be submitted,” he said, adding that the ministry approved RM4.81 million last year for 35 RIBI nationwide to carry out similar works.

Nga reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving Malaysia’s multi-faith society, assuring that the initiative would be implemented in a professional, efficient and transparent manner.

“No one will be left behind. The goal is to ensure these funds are distributed fairly and equitably to those who need them the most,” he said. — Bernama