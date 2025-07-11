KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has moved to seize and forfeit assets exceeding RM3 billion linked to the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, his family, and associates.

The commission said the action, led by its Special Operations Division, targets high-value assets in 11 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, and Switzerland.

Investigators identified properties, investments and bank accounts in offshore locations such as the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands.

A restraining order was obtained on June 3 against seven assets in the UK, estimated at RM758 million, it said.

MACC is now working through the Attorney General’s Chambers to secure mutual legal assistance from UK authorities.

In Jersey, MACC is seeking court orders over four bank and investment accounts worth RM1.15 billion.

Singapore authorities are also involved, as MACC is working to freeze 12 accounts there valued at RM540 million.

Locally, MACC said it has seized Kuala Lumpur’s Ilham Tower in June and filed for forfeiture without prosecution later that month.

Statements have been recorded from Daim’s widow Toh Puan Na’imah Khalid and their son Muhammed Amir Zainuddin.

Another son, Muhammed Amin Zainuddin, will be interviewed in the UK in relation to the same investigation.

MACC has also issued asset declaration notices to 22 individuals linked to Daim’s close circle under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act.

The commission said the operation demonstrates its legal duty to tackle corruption and abuse of power without political interference.