LABUAN, July 10 — The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Affairs Department (Jawi) has confirmed that no Christian proselytisation activities were conducted aboard the Doulos Hope currently docked at Megah Port Labuan, following public concerns over its book exhibition.

In a statement to Bernama today, Labuan Jawi said its enforcement team had conducted thorough monitoring and inspections throughout the exhibition.

“Based on our observation and findings, no effort or activity linked to the dissemination of Christian teachings was detected, contrary to what has been alleged on various social media platforms.

“All book exhibition activities proceeded in an orderly manner and adhered strictly to the procedures and regulations set by the authorities,” the statement said.

The department also urged the public not to speculate or spread misinformation that could cause confusion or unrest.

The vessel, known for its international floating book fairs, is hosting a public exhibition on the upper deck of the ship featuring a diverse collection of over 120,000 books across various genres.

The event has drawn hundreds of visitors daily since its opening on July 3.

The ship is open to visitors daily from 1 pm to 9 pm, except Mondays, and will remain in Labuan until July 28.

The Doulos Hope arrived at Labuan port on July 2, as part of a South-east Asian tour. — Bernama