KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) said it has resolved the technical issue that had caused inaccurate July electricity usage graphs to appear in its myTNB mobile application.

The utility company confirmed that both daily and monthly consumption graphs are now fully functional following system rectifications.

The issue, which went viral on social media yesterday, had prompted concerns after some users noticed unusually high kilowatt-hour (kWh) readings for July.

TNB explained that the glitch stemmed from a display error and did not affect actual meter readings or final customer bills.

“We reiterate our assurance that the issue did not compromise billing accuracy or recorded energy usage,” the company said in a statement today.

TNB apologised for any confusion caused and thanked customers for their patience during the system improvement process.

The company also said it will continue to monitor the system’s performance to ensure a smooth user experience.