KOTA KINABALU, July 8 — The High Court has set August 7 for an online case management (e-review) to determine the next steps in the Sabah Law Society’s (SLS) judicial review over the state’s entitlement to 40 per cent of federal revenue collected from Sabah.

High Court judge Justice Datuk Celestina Stuel Galid fixed the date on Monday following the conclusion of the substantive hearing, noting that additional time was needed due to the complexity and volume of documents in the case, according to The Star.

While courts typically deliver decisions within four weeks, Justice Stuel said this case required further consideration before judgment could be issued.

The August 7 e-review will decide whether more clarification is required or if a judgment date can be scheduled.

SLS filed the judicial review in June 2022, challenging the Federal Government’s alleged failure to uphold Sabah’s constitutional revenue rights.

The High Court granted leave in November 2022, and subsequent appeals by the Federal Government to the Court of Appeal and Federal Court were dismissed unanimously.

This allowed the case to proceed to a full hearing on its merits at the High Court.

SLS is represented by Dr David Fung and a legal team comprising Jeyan Marimuttu, Janice Lim, and Grace Liew, while the Federal Government is represented by Senior Federal Counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambaly @ Arwi and others.

The Sabah government is represented by state Attorney General Datuk Brenndon Soh, along with Devina Teo and Roland Alik.

On Monday morning, several state assemblymen attended the proceedings, including former chief ministers Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Datuk Yong Teck Lee.

Also present were assemblymen Datuk Darell Leiking (Moyog), Assaffal P. Alian (Tungku), Calvin Chong (Elopura), and Justin Wong (Sri Tanjong), as well as former Kota Kinabalu MP Datuk Jimmy Wong Sze Phin and Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry permanent secretary Datuk Mohd Hanafiah Mohd Kassim.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan joined the court in the afternoon session.