KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The Home Ministry (KDN) is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance national security and improve public service delivery, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The ministry is implementing a new policy theme, “AI for KDN, KDN for AI,” to integrate machine learning tools across its key agencies, including the police, immigration, and national registration departments, he said.

“AI is no longer a choice; it’s a necessity. We are upskilling our officers at universities like UKM, UiTM, and others to build our internal AI capabilities,” the home minister said.

Providing a key example, he revealed that KDN had analysed 1.2 million criminal case records using AI tools and identified patterns that showed certain offenders were likely to go on and commit 31 other violent crimes.

“We found that if we want to reduce crime, we must target the ‘mother and father of all crimes’, the gateway offences,” Saifuddin stated.

AI is also being used to streamline border processes, he said.

In Johor, facial recognition systems now allow motorcyclists and bus passengers to cross the border with Singapore in just three to four seconds, a significant improvement from the 1.5 to two hours experienced previously during peak times.

“It’s all based on data. The more we digitise and analyse, the more efficiently we can serve the public,” he added.