RIO DE JANEIRO, July 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Monday that his official visits to Italy, France and Brazil have successfully met their intended objectives.

Besides reinforcing bilateral ties, he said the visits also contributed to efforts to attract investments and boost Malaysia’s trade relations.

Speaking at a press conference at the conclusion of the three-nation visit which began in Italy on July 1, he said it also raised Malaysia’s visibility in its capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025.

He underscored that the mission opened up wider networks for Malaysian companies to expand internationally.

The visit to Italy alone generated over RM8 billion in potential investments, while the engagements in France brought in RM4 billion. — Bernama