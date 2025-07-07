KUCHING, July 7 — Sarawak will see an increase in the number of elected representatives in its State Legislative Assembly (DUN) from 82 to 99 under a new Bill tabled during a special sitting of the DUN today.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who tabled the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Bill, 2025, said the proposed increase is timely and necessary to reflect Sarawak’s demographic changes, urban expansion, and growing demand for equitable representation.

“The DUN must remain dynamic and responsive to the evolving needs of our people.

“Over the years, we have witnessed significant demographic changes, urban extension, and increasing demand for fair representation,” he told the august House.

He noted that Sarawak’s vast geographical landscape and the extensive areas that rural constituencies cover warrant more representation to enhance governance and improve service delivery.

“This proposed increase in the number of elected representatives is both reasonable and necessary.

“It will enhance accessibility to governance, ensure the needs and concerns of the rakyat are more efficiently and effectively addressed, and improve service delivery through leadership that is closer and more responsive to the rakyat,” he said.

Under Article 14(1)(b) of the Sarawak Constitution, the number of elected DUN members is prescribed by law.

Currently, the number stands at 82 under the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Ordinance, 2014 [Cap. 70].

Tracing the history of seat increases in the state assembly, Abdul Karim said the DUN initially had 48 elected members back in 1969.

“When the first direct election to the DUN, which was then known as Council Negeri when it was held in 1969, the (august) House comprised of 48 elected members.

“This number was increased to 56 in 1985 and subsequently to 62 in 1995. In the year 2005, the membership was increased to 71,” he said.

He pointed out that the last redelineation exercise for Sarawak was carried out in 2015, which was a year after the DUN passed the previous Ordinance, and that the number of seats was last increased that year from 71 to 82.

He said the new Bill proposes to repeal the existing 2014 Ordinance and replace it with a new law, increasing the number of elected members to 99.

The move, he added, is in line with Article 113(2)(ii) of the Federal Constitution, which allows for a review of electoral boundaries at intervals of not less than eight years.

“Since the last exercise, there has been a significant increase in population and voters, especially when the voting age for eligible voters was lowered from 21 to 18.

“This justifies the need for the creation of new constituencies to ensure that representation in this DUN remains fair and reflective of the current situation on the ground,” he said.

Upon the passing of this Bill, Abdul Karim said the new Ordinance will come into effect on a date to be appointed by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri and that the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Composition of Membership) Ordinance, 2014 shall be repealed.

“The new composition will be implemented in time for the next state election, God willing, during which voters will elect 99 representatives to this Dewan.

“I firmly believe this Bill is both timely and essential. With our population steadily growing, new townships emerging, and communities’ needs evolving, this change ensures that the Dewan remains responsive, relevant, and ready to serve every corner of our beloved state with greater efficiency and inclusivity,” he said. — The Borneo Post