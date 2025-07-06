KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Three female China nationals were arrested after they tried to pay for hotel rooms using counterfeit RM100 banknotes on Thursday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said the women, 18 to 47, used 87 fake RM100 banknotes to pay a hotel bill of RM8,700.

“During the arrests, police seized 87 fake RM100 banknotes, along with one RM50 and RM20 note each, along with two Lous Vuitton bags, hotel room access cards and three iPhones,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that investigation papers have been opened under Section 498B of the Penal Code and the suspects have been remanded for six days till July 9.

He advised the public to be cautious about banknotes and to report any suspected counterfeit banknotes to the police of Bank Negara Malaysia immediately. — Bernama