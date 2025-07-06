KLANG, July 6 — Selangor is expected to implement a circular economy framework within the next two years, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said pilot projects, including the SelKitar initiative and an electronic waste (e-waste) recycling programme, are already underway to instil circular economy practices among the public.

“We are building up the system gradually. It is not just about earning a few ringgit from recycling. The real challenge is establishing a comprehensive, functioning ecosystem,” he told reporters after launching the ‘Plastic-Free Campaign 2025: Series 2’ here today.

Amirudin said the circular economy is likely to begin in urban areas such as Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya and Shah Alam, which are suitable testbeds due to their urban infrastructure and urban lifestyle.

A circular economy promotes waste reduction by reusing, recycling, upcycling and repurposing materials for as long as possible, thereby preserving resources, reducing emissions and adding economic value.

In August 2024, the Housing and Local Government Ministry launched the Solid Waste Circular Economy Action Plan 2025-2035 to guide stakeholders through this transition, focusing on five key pillars, namely governance and legislation, guidelines and procedures, digitalisation and technology, infrastructure and facilities, as well as market development.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said Selangor is finalising bylaw amendments across 12 local councils to expand the implementation of the ‘No Plastic Bag Day’ policy.

“All councils will be briefed before the amendments are tabled at the next State Legislative Assembly sitting,” he added. — Bernama