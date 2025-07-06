RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet his counterparts from India and Ethiopia here.

The meetings will take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Leaders’ Summit tomorrow.

Anwar, who arrived here Saturday, will meet Indian premier Narendra Modi at the Museum of Modern Art, after delivering his National Statement at the summit.

Both leaders met during the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Laos last year.

Anwar will then meet his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The prime minister will be accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the meetings.

It will be a busy day for Anwar as he starts his second day in the second biggest city in Brazil with a meeting with Embraer President and CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto.

Headquartered in Brazil, Embraer is a leading aircraft manufacturer and participated in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA 2025) in Langkawi last May.

Anwar will also receive a courtesy call by President of the New Development Bank (NDB) Dilma Rousself.

Malaysia’s participation in the summit is in its capacity as a BRICS Partner Country and as Chair of ASEAN 2025.

Malaysia officially became a BRICS Partner Country on Jan 1 this year. — Bernama