KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The government has found sufficient evidence that imports of galvanised iron or steel coil and sheet products from China, South Korea, and Vietnam were brought into the country at dumped prices.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) said in a statement that this preliminary determination in the anti-dumping duty investigation was made under Section 23 of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993.

“Therefore, the government has decided to impose a provisional anti-dumping duty, in the form of a bank guarantee, equivalent to the identified dumping margin in the preliminary determination, ranging from 3.86 per cent and 57.90 per cent on imports of the subject merchandise from China, South Korea, and Vietnam, to prevent further material injury to the domestic industry during the investigation.

“The imposition of temporary anti-dumping duties will be effective for a period not exceeding 120 days, starting from July 7, 2025, and a final determination will be made on or before November 3, 2025,” it said.

According to Miti, the government initiated the anti-dumping investigation on February 6, and based on this preliminary determination, the investigation will proceed.

The probe, conducted under the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994, was initiated following a petition filed by CSC Steel Sdn Bhd.

The petitioner, representing the local industry producing similar products, alleged that the subject goods originating from China, South Korea, and Vietnam were imported into Malaysia at prices lower than those in their respective domestic markets, causing material injury to the Malaysian industry.

However, Miti stressed that interested parties, including importers, producers, foreign exporters, or relevant associations, are invited to provide comments or views on the preliminary determination report.

Submissions must be made no later than July 14, 2025.

“Interested parties may obtain the non-confidential version of the Preliminary Determination report via the Trade Remedies Investigation Management (Trima) system at https://traderemedies.miti.gov.my/,” said Miti. — Bernama