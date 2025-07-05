PARIS, July 5 — French President Emmanuel Macron has described Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s two-day visit to France as a success, with the two nations reviving partnerships across all sectors.

He said this was achieved through Anwar’s high-level meetings with his French counterpart François Bayrou and other key officials, his important speech at Sorbonne University Paris as well as his exchanges with civil society leaders and meetings with French businesses.

Macron also called the visit meaningful, as it had been 15 years since the last official visit by a high-ranking Malaysian official.

He expressed delight to see both countries signing agreements in areas such as minerals and aircraft purchase.

“This visit is a success. We also heard your (Anwar) speech at the university and that is a very important moment,” he said during a joint press conference after holding a bilateral meeting with Anwar at the Elysee Palace here yesterday.

Anwar had earlier delivered a lecture entitled “Southeast Asia and Europe: Recalibrating the terms of engagement” at Sorbonne University Paris, where he called for an equal partnership on all grounds between Southeast Asia and Europe.

Macron said France’s ties with Malaysia and Asean were getting stronger, adding that his visit to Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore in May this year was an indication of the revival.

“In Southeast Asia, I reiterated our support for regional electricity connectivity, including support for civil nuclear energy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Anwar expressed hope that the French President would visit Malaysia after attending the 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia next year.

He said bilateral ties between the countries were getting stronger with the commitment shown by the French government under Macron's leadership.

“Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia are buying more planes. And Sarawak is also strengthening its own airline by collaborating with France,” said Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister.

At the same time, he expressed hope that French companies would continue to manufacture aeroplane parts in Malaysia.

In the energy sector, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is working with partners from France in its joint ventures in Latin America and Africa.

Earlier in the day, AirAsia signed an agreement to buy US$12.25 billion (RM51.72 billion) worth of long-range Airbus 321XLR aircraft, with deliveries confirmed by 2028.

The Prime Minister also witnessed the memorandum of understanding exchange between 3P Capital Advisers and Ardian, a leading private investment firm from France, for the exploration of investment opportunities in the private markets.

The private sector initiative can give Malaysians a wider access to alternative investments, Anwar said.

Meanwhile, during his meeting with Imerys, an industrial mineral processing company that has been operating in Malaysia for over 25 years, Anwar said the company expressed its commitment to expand operations and support the development of a high-value, environmentally-friendly manufacturing sector in the country.

In addition, Anwar held a meeting with the management of Arkema, a global leader in specialty chemicals, which is evaluating potential new investments in Malaysia.

Anwar was accompanied on this visit by Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu, Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Also joining the delegation was Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

France remains one of Malaysia’s top five trading partners within the European Union. In 2024, bilateral trade totalled RM15.95 billion (US$3.63 billion), with RM6.26 billion (US$1.49 billion) recorded between January and May this year.

From France, Anwar heads to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit from July 5 to 7. — Bernama