IPOH, July 5 — Datuk Abdul Ghani Ngah, the father-in-law of Larut MP Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, reportedly died today at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, more than two weeks after sustaining injuries in a house fire that claimed the life of his wife.

Utusan Malaysia reported the 83-year-old passed away at around 2pm, according to Ipoh district police chief Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

The fire broke out at 9.15pm on June 19 at a two-storey house on Jalan Raja Abdullah, Kampung Sungai Rapat Tambahan, affecting a ground floor room.

Hamzah’s mother-in-law, Datin Salmiah Nyak Matt, 84, was in the room and died at the scene, while Abdul Ghani, who was upstairs, suffered from smoke inhalation.

Four others aged between 18 and 49, including a domestic helper, escaped the blaze without injuries.

Abdul Ghani was rescued by emergency responders and taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma to support his recovery.

His son, Ahmad Ikhwan, 57, previously confirmed his father’s condition following the incident.