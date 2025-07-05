KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to reinforce the importance of multilateralism amid a rapidly polarising global landscape and Malaysia’s unwavering commitment to a more balanced, inclusive world order at the 17th Brics Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from July 6–7.

Acting Head of Mission of the Malaysian embassy in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, Datuk Mohammad Ali Selamat, said the Prime Minister will deliver a statement entitled: “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic–Financial Affairs and Artificial Intelligence,” during the session for Brics partner countries on Sunday.

He will also deliver another statement on “Environment, COP30 and Global Health” on Monday.

Speaking to the Malaysian press in a virtual session from Brasília, Mohammad Ali said both interventions reflect Malaysia’s steadfast commitment to strengthening multilateralism and amplifying the voice and interests of developing countries, aligned with the core objectives of Brics 2025.

Anwar is set to arrive in Rio de Janeiro this morning for the Brics Summit, following his official visit to France, which ended yesterday.

This marks his second visit to Brazil, after attending the G20 Summit as a guest last year.

Both visits are on the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“The Prime Minister will emphasise the importance of multilateralism through constructive dialogue and inclusive collaboration, as Malaysia firmly believes that platforms such as Brics play a vital role in enabling the international community, particularly developing countries of the Global South, to collectively address shared challenges that threaten sustainable development, equitable growth and global stability.

“Malaysia, as Asean Chair, promotes regional cooperation through digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance and more inclusive trade.

“In the second session, the Prime Minister will focus on the challenges of addressing global health issues and climate change through international cooperation, while also emphasising efforts to strengthen climate financing towards a sustainable transition,” he said.

As Chair of Asean 2025, Mohammad Ali said Malaysia is also looking forward to strengthening ties between the two groupings to enhance regional economic cooperation that contributes to collective efforts toward building a more inclusive, equitable and sustainable global economy during the Brics Leaders’ Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.’

Anwar, who is currently undertaking a visit to three countries — Italy, France, and Brazil — from July 1 to 7, is scheduled to arrive in Rio this morning for the summit.

Malaysia’s participation in the summit is in its capacity as a Brics Partner Country and as Chair of Asean 2025.

Malaysia officially became a Brics Partner Country on January 1 this year.

The Brics group — which serves as a political and diplomatic coordination forum for countries of the Global South and collaboration across diverse sectors — was initially established by Brazil, Russia, India and China.

It later expanded with the inclusion of South Africa in 2011, followed by Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023, and Indonesia in 2024.

Malaysia, as well as Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Nigeria, Thailand, Vietnam, Uganda and Uzbekistan, were accepted as Brics partner countries.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Rio de Janeiro, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to have a business meeting with Brazil’s multinational aerospace corporation, Embraer.

The Prime Minister’s delegation here includes Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, senior government officials and representatives from Malaysian companies.

Mohammad Ali also highlighted that bilateral trade between Malaysia and Brazil increased by 14.6 per cent to RM20.35 billion (US$4.38 billion) in 2024, rising from RM17.43 billion recorded in the previous year, maintaining Brazil as one of Malaysia’s main trading partners in Latin America.

Among Malaysia's exports to Brazil are electrical and electronic products (E&E), rubber products, petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and palm oil-based manufactured products, while imports from the South American country include metalliferous ores and metal scrap, meat, coffee, and crude petroleum.

“Brazil is among the main markets for E&E and rubber products, while we import halal meat and raw sugar from Brazil, which contributes to Malaysia's food security,” he added.

“The oil and gas sector is Malaysia’s largest investment through Petronas, while we will also hold discussions on semiconductors, food security, and green energy from time to time.”

Rio de Janeiro is a vibrant coastal city in Brazil, renowned for its iconic beaches like Copacabana and Ipanema, the towering 38-metre Christ the Redeemer statue atop Mount Corcovado, and the stunning Sugarloaf Mountain, accessible by cable car.

The city is also famous for its vast favelas, or shantytowns, and its world-famous “Carnaval do Rio de Janeiro”, a dazzling celebration with elaborate parade floats, colourful costumes, and lively samba dancers, which is widely regarded as the largest in the world. — Bernama