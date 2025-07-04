KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has assured that the majority of university students, who are part of the over 23 million domestic consumers, will not be impacted by any tariff increase following the electricity tariff review that came into effect last Tuesday.

In a statement, TNB clarified that this means the electricity bills for most students renting typical residences or living in residential colleges will not see any increase, though it is subject to their consumption patterns.

The implementation of the Time of Use (ToU) scheme, TNB stated, allows consumers, including students, to save on electricity bills by shifting their usage to off-peak hours.

“For example, the use of heavy electrical appliances such as washing machines, air conditioners, or computers can be scheduled during off-peak hours to enjoy lower tariff rates. Public and private higher education institutions, as well as other educational institutions, are also offered a 10 per cent rebate.

“The same rebate is also extended to welfare homes and houses of worship. This rebate is a direct measure to help educational institutions manage operational costs more efficiently, thereby avoiding any cost implications that could burden students,” the statement read.

Furthermore, TNB has introduced the Energy Efficient Incentive for domestic consumers who use less than 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month, as an encouragement for energy saving and reduction of monthly bills.

This step, according to TNB, not only helps reduce costs but also supports the nation’s sustainable energy goals.

TNB also implements the RM40 Electricity Bill Rebate Programme, a monthly aid of up to a maximum of RM40 for household heads classified as hardcore poor and registered in the e-Kasih system under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM).

This includes student families from the B40 group who may also indirectly benefit from this aid. This measure reflects TNB’s comprehensive approach in protecting the education sector and those in need.

“As a partner in national development, TNB is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people, including students, is protected, while at the same time implementing sustainable and responsible energy system reforms,” TNB added.

The public seeking more information about the tariff review, incentives, and energy-saving tips can visit www.mytnb.com.my/tariff or contact TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454. — Bernama