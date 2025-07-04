MELAKA, July 4 — A five-month pregnant woman and her husband were today sentenced to imprisonment in separate court proceedings for robbery, theft and disposing of stolen property.

At the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court, Judge Haderiah Siri sentenced Jasila Jamaruddin, 31, to three years' imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

She was charged with robbing a 42-year-old woman of a gold bracelet worth RM12,000 in front of a cafe in Bandar Baru Sungai Udang, Central Melaka, at about 11 am on May 28 this year.

The court ordered her to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was June 10.

In a separate proceeding at the same court, Jaslia, pregnant with her fifth child, and her husband, Muhammad Alif Aiman Zaini, 24, were each sentenced to one year in prison by Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah after they pleaded guilty to receiving and disposing of stolen property.

They were charged with selling the gold bracelet at a pawn shop in Jalan Kiara Semenyih, Hulu Langat, at about 4pm around 4pm on the day of the robbery (May 28).

In another proceeding at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate's Court, Magistrate Uthman Abdul Ghani sentenced the couple to five months in jail after they pleaded guilty to theft in a dwelling, an offence under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

The couple was jointly charged with stealing an LED television, a Xiaomi Android box, an iron, a water heater, blankets and pillows, as well as the door and lift access cards of their rented accommodation at Atlantis Residence Tower, Kota Laksamana, on April 26.

The couple was unrepresented in all the proceedings while the prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutors Wardah Ishhar and Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim. — Bernama