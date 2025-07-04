KOTA BARU, July 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called 61 witnesses so far to assist in the investigation into the Maju Expressway (MEX II) extension project.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the matter and said all the witnesses in question had been called recently.

He said the amount of property seized involving a Tan Sri also remained the same as previously announced.

“I have given my officers a maximum of two months to complete the investigation papers for this case and I believe that the investigation papers will be completed in less than two months to be submitted to the DPP (Deputy Public Prosecutor),” he said.

Azam said this at a press conference after witnessing the handover ceremony of the new Kelantan MACC director Azmin Yusoff and the former director, Rosli Husain, here yesterday.

On May 29, various assets including luxury vehicles, jewellery, designer handbags and cash worth RM32 million were seized from a Tan Sri who is being investigated by the MACC over false claims and misuse of loan bonds for the construction of a highway in the Klang Valley.

According to sources, all the luxury items were seized by MACC Investigation Division investigating officers after raiding two of the Tan Sri’s residences located in the capital.

The 18-kilometre MEX II Highway project began construction in 2016 and was supposed to be completed in December 2019.

It is planned to connect Putrajaya to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Last month, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi was reported to have said the government was working with all stakeholders to resolve the delay in MEX II, which was allegedly stalled due to financial problems. — Bernama