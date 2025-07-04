KUANTAN, July 4 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) has finalised the latest guidelines for the beauty industry and will submit the proposal to the Cabinet, said Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said the guidelines, which have been in use since 2013, include several improvements, in line with current industry developments, following engagement sessions with industry players and collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

She said the initiative is also aimed at protecting consumers and developing the industry that has shown rapid growth and continues to make a significant contribution to the domestic economy, adding RM13.5 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023.

“The updated guidelines include improvements related to the operation of machines, specifically whether they can be handled by medical practitioners or otherwise, particularly involving laser devices and high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).

“This effort is not only to ensure the existing regulations remain relevant with current developments, but also to provide an opportunity for beauty industry operators and entrepreneurs to expand in a more professional and ethical environment,” she said at a press conference after opening a beauty centre here yesterday.

Fuziah revealed that since 2023, KPDN has received only three complaints related to skin damage following treatments at beauty centres, in addition to several complaints concerning treatment packages offered.

She stated that over 28,000 companies in the beauty industry have been registered, adding that, as the ministry overseeing the unregulated services sector, KPDN will continue to take proactive measures to ensure the industry ecosystem grows in an organised and competitive manner. — Bernama