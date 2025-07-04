KOTA BARU, July 4 —There are no criminal elements in the investigation into allegations of corruption and misappropriation related to the MyKiosk construction tender by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the MACC’s current investigation revolves around governance issues.

“There has been a misunderstanding in the media suggesting we are investigating a criminal case. We have conducted a preliminary investigation and found no criminal elements, but we are now focusing on governance issues, if any, in order to provide recommendations to KPKT for improvement. However, the matter is not yet concluded,” he said.

Azam said this at a press conference after witnessing the handover of duties between the new MACC Kelantan director Azmin Yusoff and his predecessor Rosli Husain here yesterday.

He added that the MACC took into account the report from MCA Youth as well as input received from KPKT itself, and the ministry had cooperated well in the investigation.

Yesterday, the MACC began investigations into allegations of corruption and misappropriation involving the MyKiosk construction tender by KPKT.

Meanwhile, commenting on the investigation involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Azam said the MACC would apply to the court to forfeit assets worth RM170 million that had been seized.

“If he (Ismail Sabri) challenges this in court, then the trial will proceed, and if the forfeiture is successful, the money will become government revenue. That is the decision made by the Public Prosecutor at this time,” he said.

Previously, the former Prime Minister had been called in several times for statement recording sessions regarding the declaration of assets he made to the MACC under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act 2009.

The Bera Member of Parliament is also being investigated for corruption and money laundering involving the expenditure and procurement of funds for the promotion and publicity of the Keluarga Malaysia programme during his tenure as Prime Minister from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. — Bernama