KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) has suspended the coaching licence of Nur Effandy Rosli after he was charged in court today with physical sexual assault involving a female trainee.

MNCF president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said the suspension takes immediate effect and will be in force until the disposal of the court case.

He said any further action to be taken will depend on the court’s decision.

“MNCF takes this matter seriously and firmly upholds the principle that everyone involved in the sport of cycling has the right to be in a safe environment, free from any form of harassment, including sexual harassment.

“I want to assure all parties that MNCF will not tolerate any licence holder found to have violated national laws, the Safe Sport Code, or the UCI Code of Ethics, especially in cases involving underage athletes or trainees,” he said in a statement today.

MNCF noted that Nur Effandy was coaching his own club and was not involved with any state or national team at the time of the alleged offence.

Nur Effandy, who won a silver medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in the men’s elite road race, was charged in the Ampang Sessions Court with committing physical sexual assault against a 15-year-old female cycling trainee in June last year.

The 58-year-old accused pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Norshila Kamaruddin.

He is alleged to have committed the act at around 6 pm inside a bicycle storage shed in Taman Desa Keramat, Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama