KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 – Mosque and surau committees nationwide have reportedly been urged to review the Arabic calligraphy of khat displayed in their premises to prevent religious offences coming from errors.

After a furore over a mosque in Melaka, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar reportedly said it was crucial to verify the source and accuracy of any calligraphy to avoid future issues.

“Mosque and surau committees must take the initiative to verify any calligraphy before displaying it at these premises,” he was quoted saying by Harian Metro.

“There must be an effort to thoroughly check any calligraphy to be displayed, ensuring that it aligns with the Quran and Hadith.”

A mosque in Melaka had reportedly displayed a wrong spelling of the word “Allah” for the past few years in its interior decoration, but it had gone unnoticed after a Facebook account highlighted the matter.

The calligraphy had spelt the word “Allah” using three lam characters in the Arabic spelling rather than two.

Mohd Na’im said Melaka’s State Executive Councillor for Education, Higher Education and Religious Affairs, Datuk Rahmad Mariman, had also instructed all mosques and suraus in the state to reassess their calligraphy.

He also thanked members of the public for highlighting the mistake but urged that feedback be given respectfully.

“Thank you to those in the community who spoke up to correct the mistake. If the khat is wrong, we correct it,” he said.

“I only ask that we pay attention to how we deliver our feedback. If we see a mistake, there’s no need to use insulting or belittling language.”