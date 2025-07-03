KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani co-chaired the Malaysia-Italy Economic Partnership Roundtable, which brought together over 100 companies from both countries.

The session, held in Rome, involved participants from various sectors, including manufacturing, services, trade, government agencies, and industry bodies, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening trade ties and expanding strategic investment opportunities.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s strong commitment to the principles of free and open trade as the foundation for inclusive, sustainable, and resilient economic growth.

“In an increasingly challenging global landscape, international stability and peace form the basis of economic prosperity and cross-border synergy, which the business community must fully leverage,” he said in a post on X yesterday.

Anwar also highlighted the strong confidence of Italian industry players in Malaysia’s economic openness, governance efficiency, and competitiveness as a leading investment destination.

The prime minister said active participation by leading companies from both nations underscored the vast potential for high-impact bilateral cooperation driven by innovation, value creation, and mutual interest.

“This opens wide prospects in strategic sectors such as renewable energy, carbon capture and storage technology, defence, digital economy, aerospace, and high-tech industries — key pillars of Malaysia’s economic reform agenda,” he added. — Bernama