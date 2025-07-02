KUALA TERENGGANU, July 2 — Police have recorded statements from three individuals in connection with the boat capsizing incident off Pulau Perhentian waters last Saturday, which claimed three lives.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairuddin said the statements were recorded from three individuals, two men and a woman, aged between 22 and 39, to assist in the investigation.

“We have recorded statements from one of the passengers, the boat skipper, and the boat skipper’s brother. More witnesses will be called in to assist with the investigation,” he said.

“All survivors will be called in to provide statements so we can determine what truly happened. Much of what’s being circulated now is based on hearsay. Through this investigation, there may be additional evidence we can document,” he said during the duty handover ceremony for the state deputy police chief at the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK) today.

At the ceremony, the Terengganu Criminal Investigation Department chief, ACP Arsad Kamaruddin, was appointed as acting state deputy police chief, replacing Datuk Wan Rukman Wan Hassan, who went on compulsory retirement.

Mohd Khairi said police are in the process of preparing the investigation papers related to the case, which are expected to be completed within a week.

“Our investigation is focused on the incident itself, to determine whether any criminal elements contributed to it. Other aspects, such as boat or licence violations, fall under the jurisdiction of the Marine Department,” he said.

In the 10.30pm incident on Saturday, S. Arumugam, 40, his three-year-old daughter A. Sarrvihka, and a 10-year-old relative, V. Vennpani, tragically lost their lives. Two others were injured, while 10 passengers survived the tragedy.

All the boat passengers, aged between three and 40, were returning from Pulau Perhentian Kecil to Pulau Perhentian Besar after dinner, when their boat was suddenly struck by large waves, causing it to capsize.

Besut police chief Supt Azamuddin Ahmad@Abu confirmed that the boat skipper tested positive for drugs and has five prior records related to drug offences.

Azamuddin, when contacted by Bernama today, said the 22-year-old suspect, currently under remand to facilitate investigations under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, is expected to be charged in court tomorrow. — Bernama