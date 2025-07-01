KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The 2025 Umno General Assembly, originally scheduled for August, has been postponed to November 26-29 in view of preparations for the upcoming Sabah State Election.

Umno Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, in a statement, said the decision was made during the Umno Supreme Council (MT) meeting held tonight at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting chaired by Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and was also attended by Vice Presidents Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, along with other Supreme Council members.

In March, the Umno Supreme Council had initially set this year’s General Assembly for Aug 20 to 23.

The five-year term of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly is scheduled to expire automatically on Nov 11 this year, paving the way for the 17th Sabah State Election.

Additionally, Asyraf Wajdi said Umno will conduct a mid-term review of the effectiveness and performance of the Malaysian Unity Government, including the achievements of the Umno leadership within the administration, and in government-linked and affiliated agencies.

Meanwhile, he said Umno sees no justification for parties in the Unity Government to absorb members from other component parties, in order to prevent misunderstandings and disharmony within the government.

He added that the meeting also decided that the Supreme Council may consider any appeal submitted by members subjected to disciplinary action, in line with Clause 20.12 of the Umno Constitution.

Asyraf Wajdi also expressed Umno’s appreciation to the Umno Liaison Bodies of Terengganu and Perak for assisting in the management and delivery of aid to the victims of the tragic bus accident in Gerik on June 10, which claimed the lives of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris. — Bernama