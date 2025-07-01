SHAH ALAM, July 1 — Police have classified the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya on April 1 as No Further Action (NFA) following criminal investigations that found no elements of negligence or sabotage.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said, however, the case could be reopened if new evidence or information emerges.

“We are satisfied and are closing the case for now, but it can be reopened at any time should there be new information,” he said when met after a press conference on the Selangor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department’s success at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Hussein also welcomed anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and share it with the police.

Yesterday, Hussein confirmed that there were no elements of sabotage, foul play or negligence identified that could have caused damage to the gas pipeline and triggered the explosion in the Putra Heights incident on April 1.

According to him, this conclusion was based on technical investigations conducted following the explosion of the underground gas pipeline.

He said the construction of shop lots and replacement of sewer pipes in the area complied with guidelines set by the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ), the Department of Environment (DOE) and Petronas. — Bernama