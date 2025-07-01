KAPIT, July 1 — Police have confirmed that the case involving a teenager with disabilities who was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths in Sungai Asap, Belaga has been amicably resolved.

Belaga police chief DSP Jimbai Bala said the incident gained public attention after a video and several photos showing the teenager being assaulted went viral on the ‘Borneo’ Facebook page on June 28.

“An investigation by the Belaga Criminal Investigation Division the same day led to the identification of five male suspects, aged between 16 and 17,” he said in a statement today.

The 16-year-old victim, accompanied by his father, lodged a report at the Sungai Asap police post on June 29, where both parties, along with their families, were brought together.

“A mutual agreement was reached during the meeting and the matter was resolved amicably,” Jimbai said.

He added that the victim’s father agreed not to pursue further legal action and urged the public to refrain from sharing the video or images of his son to protect the family’s privacy and dignity.

Police also advised the public to exercise greater care and responsibility when sharing sensitive content online, especially involving minors and individuals with disabilities. — Bernama