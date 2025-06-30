SEREMBAN, June 30 — Former Jempol MP Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif has made a second bid to return to Umno after the party leaders signalled a softer stance.

Mohd Salim, who was suspended for six years in January 2023 for breaching party discipline, said his first appeal was in 2024 and his second in April.

“I sincerely hope the party leadership will consider my appeals.

“Although I have been suspended, I have remained loyal to Umno and have been actively supporting members, especially in Jempol,” he was quoted as saying by The Star in an article today.

He rubbished speculation that he would quit the party for another.

“Umno has been my party from day one. Although there had been lots of talk previously that I would quit the party and join another, I have proven my loyalty to Umno,” he was quoted as saying.

In recent days, Umno’s top two leaders indicated that they are open to reinstating several suspended veterans but required the affected members to make a formal application.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said only two suspended members had formally applied for reinstatement: Mohd Salim and former Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Tajuddin’s suspension was lifted on November 24 last year, with his membership reinstated immediately.

Zahid and his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan advised former vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein to write in after Sembrong Umno called for the latter’s six-year suspension to be lifted.



