SHAH ALAM, June 30 — The police detained a woman to assist in their investigation of the abuse and neglect of her adopted daughter in Taman Bendahara, Kuala Selangor yesterday.

Kuala Selangor police chief Superintendent Azaharudin Tajudin said they received a report on the incident the same day before arresting the 54-year-old woman at 8.15 pm.

“The victim is receiving treatment at the Tanjong Karang Hospital, while a remand order for the suspect has been granted for six days, starting today until July 4, to assist with the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public with information about the case to contact the operations room of the Kuala Selangor district police headquarters at 03-32891222 or any nearby police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, several videos went viral on social media, with some showing the injuries the victim had sustained on her hands and head. — Bernama