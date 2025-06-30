GEORGE TOWN, June 30 — An elderly man has gone missing after going to work at a durian orchard in Changkat Sungai Ara 1, Bayan Lepas near here this evening.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Operations Division asst director John Sagun Francis said the man was identified as Daud, 65.

“The department received a call from the police at 6.04pm informing us that a man was missing in the forest after he went to a durian orchard to forage for durians.

“Firefighters from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station were mobilised to the location to help in search operations but the victim has yet to be found,” he said in a statement last night.

The search was suspended at 8pm after discussions with the police and other agencies and will resume at 8 am today. — Bernama