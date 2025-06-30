KUCHING, June 30 — The General Operations Force (GOF) Sarawak Brigade has crippled four criminal activities through Op Taring Alpha, Op Taring Bravo, Op Taring Awas, and Op Libas, where the total seizures reached around RM5.5 million.

GOF Sarawak Brigade commander SAC Dr Che Ghazali Che Awang said the biggest haul was during Op Libas conducted in Sibu on June 24, where a team from Sibu GOF Battalion 10 raided a location suspected to be conducting illegal logging without valid permits.

“During the raid, the team apprehended three suspects aged 39 to 57, found 350 timbers of various sizes at the location, and seized a wood-cutting machine.

“The seizures amounted to RM3.5 million,” he said in a statement.

Che Ghazali said the seized items were handed over to the Sibu Division Forest Department for further action and investigation under Section 96 of the Sarawak Forestry Ordinance 2015.

In a second operation on June 23, GOF Kuching personnel raided a premises here believed to be used to store contraband liquor.

Che Ghazali said five men aged 26 to 36 were arrested and 32,736 litres of alcohol as well as a lorry worth a total of RM1.45 million were seized.

“The seized items were handed over to Kota Samarahan District police headquarters and the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967, Section 15(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and Section 13 (1) of the Local Authorities Ordinance 1996,” he said.

The third operation conducted in Miri on June 25 saw a team from GOF Miri Battalion 12 raid a premises believed to be used to store diesel without valid permits.

Two men aged 32 and 45 were arrested, while 39,300 litres of diesel and a lorry were confiscated.

The seizures valued at RM486, 065 were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living for further action under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The fourth operation, conducted on June 28 in Lundu, saw the arrests of three men aged 23 to 26 for drug possession and abuse.

The raiding team confiscated a plastic packet weighing 0.32 grammes containing crystal granules believed to be methamphetamine, and a single-cab four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle, resulting in seizures valued at RM50,100.

The case had been handed over to Lundu District police headquarters and further investigation under Section 12 (2) and Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Che Ghazali added that from Jan 1 to June 30, GOF Sarawak operations resulted in seizures worth RM290.3 million in 236 cases, which led to 355 arrests and 193 vehicles being impounded. — The Borneo Post