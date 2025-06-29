TANGKAK, June 29 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will contest the Sabah state election as a solid team, said its Deputy Chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamad, who is also Umno Deputy President, said the coalition is currently exploring cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) as well as understandings with local parties in Sabah in preparation for the upcoming state polls.

“We are exploring cooperation with PH in Sabah because BN cannot go it alone there, so we need partners to face the state election. We are still considering various aspects, especially seat distribution.

“We don’t want confusion. We want to be a strong team, so that voters are not confused and will give their support to strong parties that can govern Sabah,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating the Umno Ledang Division Delegates’ Meeting, which was also attended by Umno Ledang Division chief Datuk Abdul Rahim Talib at Dewan Putra Padang Lerek here today.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, Umno Wanita Chief Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said the wing is conducting a detailed sentiment study to understand voter trends and grassroots feedback, which will be channelled directly to central, division and ‘war room’ leaderships.

She said the sentiment analysis is being conducted continuously across the country to strengthen the party, and not just for elections.

“For the Sabah state election, the sentiment study has been completed and we leave it to the leadership to disclose the findings,” she said when met after officiating the Kepala Batas Umno Wanita, Youth and Puteri Division Delegates’ Meeting at Kubang Menerung in Kepala Batas.

Noraini, who is also Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, said for the Sabah polls, Wanita Umno is moving in step with the state Umno to ensure the election machinery is always at peak readiness.

She said Umno has a well-organised structure with task distribution among the Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings to ensure all operations run smoothly and with focus.

“In fact, each wing – Wanita, Youth and Puteri – has its own specific role, but the real strength comes from coordination and teamwork,” she said.

The five-year term of the Sabah State Legislative Assembly is set to dissolve automatically on November 11, paving the way for the 17th Sabah State Election to be held. — Bernama