LABUAN, June 29 — The Labuan-Kota Kinabalu express ferry service has seen a surge in passengers since resuming operations on May 27, following a three-year suspension.

To date, more than 3,700 commuters have used the direct sea route, with each trip operating at full capacity of over 100 passengers.

The revival of the service, linking the duty-free island to Sabah’s capital, has been hailed by federal authorities as a much-needed boost to regional connectivity.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa described the ferry’s return as a key development for Labuan’s socio-economic growth.

“This express ferry is not just a transportation service – it is a vital connector for regional economic, social and development networks,” she said.

Speaking to reporters at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal after welcoming passengers from Kota Kinabalu, Dr Zaliha said the service facilitates community mobility, daily activities, and the transport of goods within local supply chains.

She expressed satisfaction with the strong public reception, noting that the ferry is popular among a wide range of travellers commuting between the two cities.

“This route offers a more convenient and time-saving alternative to the roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) ferry via Menumbok, especially for passengers without vehicles,” she said.

While the Ro-Ro ferry is generally preferred for travel to nearby districts such as Menumbok, Kuala Penyu, or Beaufort, the express ferry provides a direct, faster option to Kota Kinabalu.

Dr Zaliha also expressed hope that the operator would continue to enhance the service, including shortening travel time, to meet the growing demand. — Bernama






