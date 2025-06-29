KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has reportedly denied any rift within Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its lynchpin Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, saying critics were merely trying to divide the Opposition pact.

In an interview with Mingguan Malaysia, Hamzah denied any move to oust Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from leading the pact and party.

“Who’s trying to remove whom? If someone were trying to oust him, surely I would be the first to know. But why am I not aware of anything?

“People say Muhyiddin is being pushed out — yet no one has said anything to me,” he was quoted saying.

Hamzah who is Muhyiddin’s deputy in both PN and Bersatu, said it would be foolish for anyone to plan an ouster without discussing the succession plan with him.

“If someone did try and I said I wasn’t interested, then what? What would happen? It would be foolish for anyone to act alone without discussing who’s supposed to take over,” he said.

“To me, it’s just baseless gossip from outsiders trying to divide us. That’s all,” he added.

Instead, the Opposition Leader said the gossip and rumours over instability in PN was proof that the public is interested in the coalition.

“This shows that the public is interested in us because they see our potential. That’s why people talk about us — they’re not talking about other parties, because others don’t have the same kind of potential,” he said.

“The ones spreading these stories aren’t even members, and may not even be from within the party. Sometimes, even party members are left wondering — who said this? Who started this rumour?”

Hamzah insisted that there is no conflict between him and Muhyiddin, and they meet at least once a month for political discussions.

“We talk to each other, and there are no issues between us. It’s outsiders who are trying to make it look like there are problems. It just goes to show how strong our party is — everyone is talking about us,” he added.