BALING, June 29 — The RM22.80 million Sabo Dam in Sungai Kupang near here is expected to be completed ahead of schedule, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

The dam, which is currently at 62 per cent progress as opposed to the scheduled 20 per cent, will reduce the risk of debris flows that threaten the safety of the 5,000 residents in Baling Town, he added.

“Contractors have given assurances that the project will be completed two months ahead of the original schedule, at the end of next year... it’s rare that such a project develops at such a pace,” he told reporters after visiting the project site in his capacity of Kedah state development action council joint chairman near here today.

He also shared that the flood mitigation plan in Baling district was at 12 per cent development for Phase 1 and 3.68 per cent for Phase 2 so far, with Phase 1, costing RM9.6 million, expected to be completed in November next year and Phase 2, costing RM118 million, expected to be completed in January 2029.

The flood mitigation projects were of utmost importance to the people in Baling as they faced frequent flooding previously, he said.

“In 2024, Baling was hit by 17 incidents of floods... in 2023 only 10 times... according to data from the Department of Irrigation and Drainage,” he said, pointing out that the flood mitigation plan was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to tackle the flooding issue in the district.

Saifuddin Nasution also visited the location where 17 replacement houses and facilities are being built for victims of the debris flow that hit Kampung Iboi on July 4, 2022.

The project, costing RM3 million, is 95 per cent complete, with only the preparation of utilities for the houses remaining, he added.

“It is expected to be done by the third week of July and when it is settled, we will hand the houses to those affected,” he said. — Bernama