KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Five Malaysians — four students and a trader — remain in Iran and have signed declarations opting out of evacuation efforts, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said today.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the foreign minister said the individuals had expressed their gratitude to the Malaysian government and Wisma Putra, but chose to remain in the conflict-affected country.

“The four students decided not to return. They signed the declaration and thanked the Malaysian government and Wisma Putra,” he said after officiating the annual general meeting of the Penajes Women’s Cooperative in Rembau today.

“They told us they have chosen to stay.”

Mohamad said the evacuation of Malaysians from Iran was completed at midnight on June 21, involving 24 citizens and one Singaporean.

“There are not many Malaysians in Iran. In contrast, Qatar has over 5,000 Malaysians.

“Thankfully, since the US base in Qatar was bombed, there have been no further attacks. The airspace has reopened and Malaysians in Qatar are safe,” he added.