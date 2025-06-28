PASIR MAS, June 28 — Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has reminded party leaders and members to remain united and avoid any discord to ensure a big win in the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

He attributed Umno’s loss in the previous general election to sabotage among party members, adding that it was not due to the strength of their rivals.

“That’s what we want to avoid in the future,” he told reporters after officiating the Rantau Panjang Umno Division delegates meeting here today, adding that the party machinery needed to be strong and to strengthen its role in the Unity Government.

On claims that certain parties wanted Umno to leave the Unity Government and go solo during GE16, he said that the Umno supreme council continued to defend the Unity Government.

“In Umno's history, we have never been alone in a general election as the country’s stability and prosperity would not be achieved if the struggle was done individually,” he added. — Bernama