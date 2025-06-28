KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Twenty-one houses, a temple and a food stall were destroyed in a fire that broke out in Bagan Pasir Laut, Hutan Melintang, early this morning.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Operations Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department received a distress call at 4.52am.

A team from the Hutan Melintang Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene, assisted by personnel from the Teluk Intan station and the Sungai Tiang Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“The fire spread quickly due to the close proximity of the houses and low water pressure from the hydrants,” he reportedly said.

The blaze was brought under control by 7.30am.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

“As of now, operations are ongoing to ensure there are no remaining embers that could reignite the fire,” he added.